KEITH-SELLAR Forbes died peacefully on 23rd July 2019, aged 90 years, at his home in Montrose. Retired Solicitor in Scotland and England, Advocate and Solicitor in Malaya and Singapore, Professor of Law at University of Aberdeen. Beloved father, father-inlaw, grandfather, cousin, uncle and true friend to many. Service at King's College Chapel, University of Aberdeen, on Monday 5th August, at 10am, to be followed by burial at Botriphnie Cemetery near Keith. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the chapel towards The Sue Ryder Foundation.
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019