Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Forbes KEITH-SELLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forbes KEITH-SELLAR

Add a Memory
Forbes KEITH-SELLAR Obituary
KEITH-SELLAR Forbes died peacefully on 23rd July 2019, aged 90 years, at his home in Montrose. Retired Solicitor in Scotland and England, Advocate and Solicitor in Malaya and Singapore, Professor of Law at University of Aberdeen. Beloved father, father-inlaw, grandfather, cousin, uncle and true friend to many. Service at King's College Chapel, University of Aberdeen, on Monday 5th August, at 10am, to be followed by burial at Botriphnie Cemetery near Keith. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the chapel towards The Sue Ryder Foundation.
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Forbes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.