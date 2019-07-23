Home

HASLAM Fred died peacefully on 16th July 2019. Beloved husband of Eirlys, father of Sally and Joanna and grandfather of Olivia, Jack and Flora. His sense of humour, intelligence, inquiring mind and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A thanksgiving service will be held on Wednesday 7th August, at St Swithun's Church, Martyr Worthy, at 2.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The MND Association, c/o Richard Steel & Partners, Winchester www.rsponline.co.uk.
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019
