|
|
BOSWELL Helen Delahay on 17th July 2019, aged 73, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of 50 years to Tim, Lord Boswell of Aynho, mother to Victoria, Emily and Caroline, wonderfully committed grandmother, and dedicated enthusiast for Church and community. A thanksgiving service will be held at 2pm, on Friday 2nd August, at St Michael's Church, Aynho. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Katharine House Hospice and Aynho Parish Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265424.
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019