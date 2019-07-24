|
CANT
Herbert 'John' Arthur peacefully on 28th June, at Hyman Fine House, in Brighton, aged 98. College lecturer and linguist by profession, award winning amateur film maker, opera lover, musician and supporter of the arts in later life. Widower of his beloved Margaret, loving father of Richard (dec'd) and Stephanie and grandfather of Kate (dec'd), David and Susie. Service of Thanksgiving and Music for his long life at noon, Tuesday 13th August, at Bishop Hannington Church, Hove followed by lunch in the Church Lounge. All welcome. Crematorium service for family and close friends at 4pm, Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance Service Charity No: 1017501.
Published in The Times on July 24, 2019