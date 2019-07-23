|
|
SLY James Christopher Phillips (Chris) PhD, FRSC died on 18th July 2019 at Alderwood Care Home, Colchester, aged 85. Much-loved husband of the late Margaret, father of Carolyn and Juliet, grandpa to Chris, Charlotte, Natalie and Megan and great grandpa to Violet. Chris studied for his PhD at the Universities of Swansea and Sydney and worked as a research and development scientist for Glaxo, Smith Kline & French and Robinson Brothers. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019