Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John KOLBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Murray KOLBERT

Add a Memory
John Murray KOLBERT Obituary
KOLBERT John Murray JP, died at Astbury Mere Care Home on 19th July 2019, aged 79. Widower of Mary and brother of Colin. Magdalene College, Cambridge, GCHQ and Keele University. Secretary, Association of Czechoslovak Legionaries Abroad 2009 to 2016. Funeral at St John the Baptist Church, Keele ST5 5AT at 10.30am on Monday 5th August. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the Association of Czechoslovak Legionaries Abroad. Enquiries c/o Marsh and Son, Funeral Directors, Newcastle-under-Lyme, ST5 2EG. Tel: 01782 717019.
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.