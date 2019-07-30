|
KOLBERT John Murray JP, died at Astbury Mere Care Home on 19th July 2019, aged 79. Widower of Mary and brother of Colin. Magdalene College, Cambridge, GCHQ and Keele University. Secretary, Association of Czechoslovak Legionaries Abroad 2009 to 2016. Funeral at St John the Baptist Church, Keele ST5 5AT at 10.30am on Monday 5th August. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the Association of Czechoslovak Legionaries Abroad. Enquiries c/o Marsh and Son, Funeral Directors, Newcastle-under-Lyme, ST5 2EG. Tel: 01782 717019.
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019