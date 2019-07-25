|
BRAITHWAITE Mary Anne (née Hervey) at home, on 22nd July 2019, after a short aggressive illness.
Beloved mother of Jim, Bill, Keith and Robert, stepmother of Rowan, Jamie and Quona, grandmother of Tom, Mary, Alice and Jenny, Maryanne and Sandy, Veronica, Francis, William and Marina, step-grandmother of Ben and Suzanna, Annabelle and Charlie, Jake, Annie, Jamie and Tom and step-greatgrandmother of Aurora. Funeral service on Monday 29th July, at 11am, at St James the Great, 16 St Catherine Street, Cupar, KY15 4HH. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Times on July 25, 2019