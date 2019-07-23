Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice ATHERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brigadier Maurice Alan ATHERTON

Add a Memory
Brigadier Maurice Alan ATHERTON Obituary
ATHERTON Brigadier Maurice Alan, CBE, JP, DL, DCL, died peacefully on 15th July 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Wendi and father to Christine and James, grandfather to Alec, Harriet, Harry, Francesca and Georgina, sorely missed also by Lucy and Tony. Private funeral Monday 29th July 2019, at St John the Baptist Church, Barham, at 2pm. Thanksgiving service in Canterbury Cathedral on Monday 23rd September 2019, at 2pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to The Green Howards Association or Barham Church, c/o C. W. Lyons & Son Ltd, St Gregory's, Military Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 1ND, Tel: 01227 463508.
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.