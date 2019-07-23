|
ATHERTON Brigadier Maurice Alan, CBE, JP, DL, DCL, died peacefully on 15th July 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Wendi and father to Christine and James, grandfather to Alec, Harriet, Harry, Francesca and Georgina, sorely missed also by Lucy and Tony. Private funeral Monday 29th July 2019, at St John the Baptist Church, Barham, at 2pm. Thanksgiving service in Canterbury Cathedral on Monday 23rd September 2019, at 2pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to The Green Howards Association or Barham Church, c/o C. W. Lyons & Son Ltd, St Gregory's, Military Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 1ND, Tel: 01227 463508.
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019