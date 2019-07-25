|
|
GREEN Michael James (Mick) of Amersham and previously Berkhamsted. Died peacefully on 20th July 2019, with his family by his side at Buckingham House Care Home, Gerrards Cross. Beloved Husband of Jill (nee Birnie), father to Rosalind, Anna, James, William and Matthew and grandfather to nine grandchildren.
Funeral on Thursday 1st August, at 2.30pm, St Mary's Church, Old Amersham, HP7 0BD. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, c/o Church View Funeral Services. Tel: 01494 776777.
Published in The Times on July 25, 2019