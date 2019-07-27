Home

BAKER Michael John Morton passed away peacefully on 19th July 2019, aged 72 Loving husband, father and grandfather. Private family cremation followed by a memorial service to celebrate Michael’s life at St Andrews Church, Holt on Monday 5th August, at 12.30pm. Traditional attire with a splash of character and colour. No flowers please. Donations in his memory will be shared between the British Heart Foundation and Stroke Association and can be sent c/o Lloyd Durham, Avenue Road, High Kelling, NR25 6RD. Tel: 01263 713113. www.northnorfolkfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in The Times on July 27, 2019
