BAKER Michael John Morton passed
away peacefully on 19th July 2019,
aged 72 Loving husband, father and
grandfather. Private family cremation
followed by a memorial service to
celebrate Michael’s life at St Andrews
Church, Holt on Monday 5th August, at
12.30pm. Traditional attire with a
splash of character and colour. No
flowers please. Donations in his
memory will be shared between the
British Heart Foundation and Stroke
Association and can be sent c/o Lloyd
Durham, Avenue Road, High Kelling,
NR25 6RD. Tel: 01263 713113.
www.northnorfolkfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in The Times on July 27, 2019