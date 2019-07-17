Home

KEALL Michael (T.G.M.) entered into rest on 7th July 2019, at the Arthur Rank Hospice, Cambridge. Held in affectionate memory by his family and his many friends. The funeral will be held in Cambridge at 1.30pm, on Thursday 25th July, at Michael's beloved (but intimate) Magdalene College Chapel, and relayed into the Hall where some additional seating will be available. A larger memorial evensong will be held on Saturday 28th September, at 3pm, in Westminster Abbey, where his ashes will be interred. No flowers. Donations, if desired, either to the Arthur Rank Hospice, Cherry Hinton Road, Cambridge, CB22 3FB, or to the Michael Keall Fund, c/o the Development Director, Magdalene College, Cambridge CB3 0AG, or online at https://www.magd.cam.ac.uk/michaelkeall-fund.
Published in The Times on July 17, 2019
