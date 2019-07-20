|
Paul Harford died peacefully on 30th June 2019, aged 71. Much-loved father of Victoria, John and Philip, grandfather to Jack, Margot, Lucinda, Holly and George. Attended in his final illness by his loved ones, Elizabeth and Philip. He was a decent, kind and honourable man, and will be much missed by his wider family and many friends.
The funeral and burial service will take place on Tuesday 23rd July, at 1pm, at St Mary's Church, Chilham, Kent. Donations gratefully received in his memory at headway.org.uk.
Published in The Times on July 20, 2019