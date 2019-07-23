|
TURNER Peter Richard of Inwood House, Hog's Back, and previously of Monkshatch and Greyfriars. Died peacefully on Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 86, with his family by his side. Much-loved husband of Jane (nee Erskine), father of Richard and Helen, grandfather of Lucie, Emilie and Wilbur. Funeral on Friday 16th August, at 11am, St John The Baptist Church, Puttenham, GU3 1AR. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, c/o E Finch and Sons, 123 High Street, Aldershot, Hants, GU11 1TT.
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019