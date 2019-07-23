Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Richard TURNER

Add a Memory
Peter Richard TURNER Obituary
TURNER Peter Richard of Inwood House, Hog's Back, and previously of Monkshatch and Greyfriars. Died peacefully on Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 86, with his family by his side. Much-loved husband of Jane (nee Erskine), father of Richard and Helen, grandfather of Lucie, Emilie and Wilbur. Funeral on Friday 16th August, at 11am, St John The Baptist Church, Puttenham, GU3 1AR. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, c/o E Finch and Sons, 123 High Street, Aldershot, Hants, GU11 1TT.
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.