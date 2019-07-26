|
|
GENTRY
Prudence (Pippa) (née Shorland) passed away peacefully on 12th July 2019, aged 77, following a short illness borne with great fortitude.
Much-loved wife to Jeffrey, sister to Claire and aunt to Amanda, Cassie, Will, Mathew and Malcolm. A thanksgiving service will be held at St John the Evangelist Church, Sutton Veny, on Thursday 15th August, at 3pm. Donations, if desired, can be made in Pippa's memory to the Macular Society and sent c/o Iles and Vincent, The Cornmarket, Warminster, BA12 9BX.
Published in The Times on July 26, 2019