ARCHER Rosemary died peacefully on 19th July 2019, in the early hours, at her home. Her husband Dick and her daughters Caroline and Elizabeth welcome you to a thanksgiving service on Saturday 28th September 2019, at 2.30pm, at St Peter's Church, St Mary Bourne, SP11 6BW. No flowers please.
Donations, if wished, to the Red Cross and Brooke equine charity may be sent c/o S & J Maddocks Independent Funeral Directors, Station Approach, Andover, Hampshire, SP10 3HN. Tel: 01264 355600.
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019