STRUTHERS Sarah Jane 24th May 1966-23rd July 2019. Sarah passed away peacefully with her beloved children Hattie, Angus and Mungo by her side at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh. Daughter of John and Jane, sister to Jamie. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh, on Friday 2nd August 2019, at 2pm. The service will reflect Sarah's positive, fun and happy outlook on life that stayed with her throughout her long fight against colorectal cancer. Dress: celebratory, what Sarah would want you to wear! Not all black please. The odd hat would not go amiss. No flowers please, donations to be made to St Columba's Hospice, https://stcolumbas.safeandsecurewebs ervices.net/donate.
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019