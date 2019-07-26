Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart MACONOCHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Ramsay MACONOCHIE

Add a Memory
Stuart Ramsay MACONOCHIE Obituary
MACONOCHIE Stuart Ramsay died peacefully on 20th July 2019, aged 79, after a short fight against cancer. He was supported to the end by his beloved wife Judy and their two sons Charles and James. So dearly loved and sorely missed by family and friends. On Wednesday 21st August 2019, following a private cremation ceremony at Slough Crematorium, Slough, SL2 5AX, at 11am, there will be a memorial service (on the same day) at 3.30pm, at St James’s Church, 197 Piccadilly, London, W1J 9LL, with refreshments served immediately afterwards at the In & Out Naval and Military Club, 4 St James’s Square, London, SW1Y 4JU. Family flowers only please. Any donations, if desired, to Thames Hospice (www.thameshospice.org.uk/don ate).
Published in The Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.