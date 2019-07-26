|
|
MACONOCHIE
Stuart Ramsay died peacefully on 20th July 2019, aged 79, after a short fight against cancer. He was supported to the end by his beloved wife Judy and their two sons Charles and James. So dearly loved and sorely missed by family and friends. On Wednesday 21st August 2019, following a private cremation ceremony at Slough Crematorium, Slough, SL2 5AX, at 11am, there will be a memorial service (on the same day) at 3.30pm, at St James’s Church, 197 Piccadilly, London, W1J 9LL, with refreshments served immediately afterwards at the In & Out Naval and Military Club, 4 St James’s Square, London, SW1Y 4JU. Family flowers only please. Any donations, if desired, to Thames Hospice (www.thameshospice.org.uk/don ate).
Published in The Times on July 26, 2019