Suguna Devi ARUMUGAM Obituary
ARUMUGAM Suguna Devi Arumugam (née R J Naidu) passed away on 16th July 2019., aged 74. Beloved wife to Tan Sri A P Arumugam, devoted mother to Roushan, Usha, (Lynn), Meera and Nadia, and proud grandmother to four grandsons, Roushan, Joshua, Zain and Kavi, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. With a personality that far outweighed her petite stature, hers was a life full of travel, creativity and of `doing`. A quantity surveyor by training, family and home were always at the heart of all her endeavours. She was a constant whirlwind of activity, displaying a palpable tenacity and strength of character through all her days. Her nurturing , kind and generous nature toward all those who came across her path is a lasting example for generations to come. We will forever carry her memory in our hearts. She will be laid to rest on 3rd August, in London.
Published in The Times on July 24, 2019
