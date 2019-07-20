|
Victoria Helen Mary died peacefully on 13th June 2019, after a long struggle with early onset dementia. Beloved wife of John Phillips, mother of Richard, Edmund and William Nourse and Olivia Harley, and grandmother of Arabella, Hugh, Thomas, Cecily, Millicent, Libby, Eloise and Johnnie. Daughter of Mary and Riki Thomas. There will be a service of thanksgiving in St Michael's Church, Cornhill, London, EC2, at 11.30am, on Tuesday 3rd September 2019, and afterwards at Merchant Taylors' Hall. No flowers, but donations to Alzheimer's Society please.
Published in The Times on July 20, 2019