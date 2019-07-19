Home

Colonel William Robert Hunter (Robin) CHARLEY OBE, JP, DL

CHARLEY Colonel William Robert Hunter (Robin) OBE, JP, DL, of The Royal Ulster Rifles, Korean War Veteran, died peacefully on 15th July 2019, at The Somme Nursing Home, Belfast, aged 95. Much-loved husband of the late Janet, fun father of Catherine, Elizabeth and Jane, and adored grandfather of Charley, Rebecca, Dominic and Isabella. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 25th July, at 11am, in the Parish Church of St Patrick's, Drumbeg, Co. Down, BT17 9LE. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Royal Ulster Rifles Museum, c/o Norman McBriar & Son, Funeral Directors, 33a Main Street, Saintfield, BT24 7AB. There will be a thanksgiving service in the autumn.
Published in The Times on July 19, 2019
