Pastor Benjamin "Ben" McClinton, Jr.

Port Huron - Pastor Ben McClinton went home to join his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He leaves to celebrate the wonderful life he lived; three grandchildren, Brandi Abraham, Ronda Abraham, Anthony Johnson; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Marva Rie Stockton, of Los Angeles, CA and a brother, Pastor J.C. McClinton of Los Angeles, CA and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family honors the memory of Reverend Ben McClinton and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Restoration Christian Community Church. Reverend Carl Miller will officiate. Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in Allied Veterans Cemetery under the Auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veteran Honor Guard. For guest book and information, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
