Ada Aliene (Wood) Jackson
Ada Aliene (Wood) Jackson

Fort Gratiot - Ada Aliene (Wood) Jackson, 74, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in McLaren Port Huron of a sudden heart attack.

She was born December 15, 1945 in Port Huron and was a lifelong area resident.

She is survived by four daughters, Tanisha Wood (Mike Bodeis), Tara Wood, Joanna Wood and Pamela Hayes; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Hayes; her mother, Elizabeth Hayes; and a sister, Rebecca Pettitt.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
