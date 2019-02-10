|
|
Adam Lee Higgins
Lenox Township - 29, died as a result of an automobile accident, Thursday, February 7, 2019.
He was born August 11, 1989, in Port Huron the son of David Lee and Carol-Ann (Martindale) Higgins.
Surviving in addition to his mother Carol-Ann are grandparents, Eddie and Janet Higgins of Columbus Twp. and Linda Martindale of Florida; aunts and uncles, Judy (Mark) Covert of Clyde Township, Christine Martindale of Wales Township, John (Kim Schmidt) Martindale II of Wales Township; cousins, Matthew (Jessica) Covert, Andrew, Kenny, and Jonathon Panczyk, and Lauren and Caleb Schmidt; his longtime girlfriend Kelly Fanale; as well as many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father David July 9, 2018, grandfather, John Martindale and cousin, Jaclynn Covert (Baby Nicholas a.k.a. Licorice) Hildebrandt.
The family honors the memory of Adam and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, February 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, with 10:00 a.m. visiting at Columbus Bible Church, Columbus Township. Pastor Jim Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Memphis Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in the memory of his dad.
For information and Guest Book
kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 10, 2019