Addie Marie Rehberg
Fort Gratiot - Addie Marie Rehberg, 92, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
She was born June 1, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Marie Patzke. She married Robert Rehberg on October 15, 1955 in St. Joseph's Rectory in Port Huron. He died December 22, 2003.
Mrs. Rehberg was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was active in the Sanborn Home Auxiliary since 1979, including serving as treasurer.
She is survived by four children, Susan (Lawrence) Sych, Daniel (Cheryl) Rehberg, Jane (Jeff) Semrow and Mary (Daniel) Oldham; ten grandchildren, Jade (Michael) Moeller, Jared (Sarah) and Jordan (Brittany) Semrow, Maria and Benjamin Sych, Dylan (Bailey), Dallas and Sarah Rehberg, and Madisyn and Mackenzie Oldham; six great grandchildren, Emmalynn and Zachary Moeller, Kannon, Cohen, Kynlee and Greyson Semrow; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Patzke; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Patzke Jr.
A memorial service will be held in late July or early August in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sanborn Gratiot Memorial Home or Mid City Nutrition. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.