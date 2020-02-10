|
|
Agnes L. Donaldson
Port Huron - Agnes L. Donaldson, age 94, a resident of Port Huron passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Marwood Manor in Port Huron.
She was born on February 19, 1925 in Croswell, a daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Respondek) Doyle. Agnes married Robert D. Donaldson. He preceded her in death in 1956.
Agnes worked for Prestolite in Port Huron for 43 years. She was an avid bowler and golfer and she loved to travel. Agnes became a widow at an early age and was left to raise her young family on her own, her family was the most important thing to her and she would do anything for them.
She is survived by three sons, Daniel Donaldson, David Donaldson and Larry (Tresa) Donaldson all of Port Huron and one daughter, Mary (David) Wille of Greenwood; 9 grandchilden, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; one brother, Norm Doyle and two sisters, Olive "Bunny' Stien and Evelyn Jeske.She was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters.
Vistiation will be from 2-8 P.M. on Wednesday at the Pomeroy funeral Home in Croswell. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Bill Forbes will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Croswell.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020