Agnes Mary Myron (Sullivan)
Port Huron - Agnes Mary Myron (Sullivan) passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2020, in East Lansing, MI with her family by her side. She was born January 1, 1928 to William and Marguerite Sullivan in Port Huron, MI.
She was a lifelong resident of Port Huron and a graduate of St. Stephen's High School and St. Clair County Community College. She married Charles F. Myron on September 5th, 1952. They raised four children: Sheila Myron, East Lansing, MI, Stephen Myron, Port Huron, MI, Karen Myron LaBranche, Evanston, IL, and David Myron, East Lansing, MI. Agnes retired from Southeastern Michigan Gas Company where she worked as a switchboard operator and receptionist.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Charles; son, Stephen; and sisters, Patricia Harris, Margaret Short, and Catherine Lounsberry. She is survived by her children, Sheila, Karen LaBranche (Gary), and David (Carol) and daughter-in-law Cathy (Stephen); her grandchildren, Hayley, Darren, and Shannon (Steve and Cathy), Catie (Karen and Gary) and Eleanor and Finnegan (David and Carol); her brothers, Richard Sullivan and Thomas (Carol) Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone who has been so kind and loving to our mother in recent years. Remembrances can be viewed at the Estes-Leadley Funeral Home website (https://www.estesleadley.com/
) and donations can be made in her honor to Sparrow Hospice East Lansing (https://www.sparrow.org/hospice-charita
ble-giving) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/donate/
). Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron, MI for immediate family only. Memorial services to be held at a later date.