Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Al and Diane's home
8945 Marsh Rd.
Clay Twp., MI
View Map
Al Kodet Obituary
Al Kodet

Clay Twp. - Al Kodet, age 76, of Clay Twp., passed away unexpectedly September 29, 2019. He was born October 12, 1942 in Port Huron to Elmer and Lavina Kodet. Al proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine. He was owner of Foxfire Fixins, ABC Home and Commercial Services and the Thumbprint News.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Kodet; children, Jeff (Robin) Kodet, Diane (Ed) Sheldon, Keith (fiancé Stephanie Shattuck) and Brett Kodet; grandchildren, Josh and Jeff Harris, Jessie Sheldon, Jeff Jr, Ken, James, Kurtis, Preston and Abby Kodet, Gavin and Kenna Robbel and Kylin and Bryan Satterly; great granddaughter, Lucianna Harris; mother, Lavina Kodet; sister, Sharon Jonson and brother, Joe Kodet.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Kodet and brother, Rusty Kodet.

A Celebration of Al's Life will be Saturday October 12th at Al and Diane's home, 8945 Marsh Rd. Clay Twp., MI 48001 from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Cat Depot (rescue), www.catdepot.org Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
