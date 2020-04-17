|
Alan I Free
Marysville - Alan Ivan Free, 81, of Marysville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
He was born January 5, 1939 in Rosedale, Louisiana to the late OC and Ollie Ruth Free. He married Marsha Naylor on May 11, 1990 in Marysville.
Alan worked as an Emergency Response Coordinator for Huntsman Corporation. He was an avid LSU football and basketball fan and always looked forward to attending games. Alan had a lifelong love for horses, especially Cutting and Team Penning. He was inducted into the St. John High School Hall of Fame in Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha; children, Alan Free Jr., Troy (Jamye) Free, J. Robin and Joelle Free; step-children, Michael (Juliana) Naylor, Julie (Billy) Rhines, and Brian (Debbie) Naylor; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, who he loved dearly; sister, Debbie Lucas (Ric) Bajon; godchild and nephew, Dion (Jennifer) Warr; many other nieces and nephews, including Ed Skelly who was always there when needed; and many special friends, including the Bakko family, the Boden family and their son Chance. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Jiggs Lucas.
Private family services will be held in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. The Reverend James Smith of Columbus Bible Church will officiate. A public service will be held at the church this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Bible Church or the American Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Special thanks for Dr. John Jarad and staff for years of encouraging, life-saving medical care, the patient and caring staff at Fresenius Medical Center and to the Columbus Bible Church family and Pastor James Smith for years of love, friendships and encouragement.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020