Albert C. Rawlings
Albert C. Rawlings

Fort Gratiot - Albert Charles Rawlings, 82, of Fort Gratiot, died Friday, October 30, 2020.

He was born October 9, 1938 in Port Huron to the late Lester and Ruth Rawlings. He married Nancy McLeod on April 3, 1959 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on August 10, 1993.

Albert served in the United States Army National Guard and the Air Force National Guard. He was employed at Mueller Brass for over 40 years. He enjoyed farming, coaching baseball and was a member of the Black River Antique Tractor Club.

He is survived by his children, Rick (Kristine) Rawlings, Robin (Paul) Ganger and Russell (Alicia) Rawlings; four grandchildren, who were the greatest joy of his life, Rachel and Natalie Rawlings and Ryan and Riley Ganger; brother-in-law, Clayton Furness; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Furness.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery, Section Y. Chaplain Vicki Torrey will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Black River Antique Tractor Club or the Blue Water Humane Society.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
