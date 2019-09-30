|
Albert F.L. "Al" Wright
Port Austin - Albert F. Lockwood "Al" Wright, Age 75, of Grindstone City, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
He was born May 21, 1944 in Port Huron, the son of Hayden and Elizabeth (Weil) Wright.
Al will be remembered for his adventerous intelligence and kind nature, as well as many convoluted tales of intrigue and enchantment. He had a genius for electronics, and at thirteen was the youngest person to earn a first class FCC ticket, licensed to run radio and television stations in 1957. He built the electronics for the University of Michigan polarized proton target at Brookhaven National Laboratory, and was a first tier instrumentation specialist.
In his youth he made a living hustling pool in Las Vegas, was an accomplished blues guitarist with a strong voice, and had the punch of a mule's kick. He was a true audiophile, an accomplished sailor, a strong bicyclist, often the most loved in a group, often saw himself as least loved.
He is survived and dearly missed by the many loving friends he knew throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, John North Wright.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 30, 2019