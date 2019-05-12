Albert H. "Bert" Van Sickle



Maryville - Albert Harrison "Bert" Van Sickle, 89, of Marysville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019.



He was born February 27, 1930 in Highland Park to the late Stanley and Nellie Van Sickle. He married Nancy Boyd on July 26, 1952 in Northville.



Mr. Van Sickle graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed as an engineer with Detroit Edison for 36 ½ years, retiring December 1, 1988. He served 7 ½ years in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He went to Vietnam in 1972 with USAID to get a power plant online. A highlight of Bert's retirement years was working with SOWERS Ministry for 19 years. He served on the boards of several churches and was active with Youth for Christ and Gideons International. Bert was a talented painter and especially enjoyed working with oils. He loved RV traveling and hiking. Bert was truly a family man and loved his children and grandchildren dearly.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy; five children, Margery (Tim) Townley, Kay Babbitt, James (Joanna) Van Sickle, Sarah (Craig) Ellis and Melissa (Jeff) Robbins; 13 grandchildren, Megan (Michael) Kickbush, Carrie (Stephen) Flores, Lindsay (Isaac) Kearns, Cole (Katie) Babbitt, James (Bobbie Jo) Van Sickle, John (Megan) Van Sickle, Jan (Larry) Rhodes, Jacob Van Sickle, Connor Ellis, Riley Ellis, Sadie (Levi) Freeburg, Clayton Robbins and Anna Robbins; and five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Van Sickle.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Columbus Bible Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor James Smith and Pastor Woody Nelson will officiate. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.



Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Youth for Christ East Michigan or SOWERS Ministry. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on May 12, 2019