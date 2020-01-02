Services
Albert J. Cahours Obituary
Albert J. Cahours

St. Clair Twp. - Albert J. Cahours, age 82, of St. Clair Twp. died January 1, 2020 at Blue Water Hospice Home. He was born April 10, 1937 in St. Clair to the late Albert and Pearl Cahours. Albert sailed for Bethlehem Steel Line for ten years on the Great Lakes as a wheelsman. He retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. Albert enjoyed playing euchre, traveling, and camping with his sister and brother-in-law. He was member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2251, St. Clair. Albert was a lifetime member at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair.

He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Schaller, Arthur Cahours, Donna (Ted) Kennedy, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to caregiver, Michael Thorton and the staff at Blue Water Hospice for their compassionate care given to Albert.

He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan Cahours; brother-in-law, Frank Schaller; and nephew, Joey Fiedler.

A Funeral Mass will be Monday, January 6 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Sunday, January 5 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. as well as 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the church prior to mass on Monday. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's Cemetery Fund, and Blue Water Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
