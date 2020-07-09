1/
Albert Jean (Bill) Brant
1928 - 2020
Albert Jean (Bill) Brant

Traverse City - Bill Brant passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 20, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. He was born on July 15, 1928 in Little Valley, NY. The youngest of the three children of Arthur and Ruth Brant, he was always happier outside than inside and spent much of his youth roaming the environs and camping out and trapping in the local woodlands. He often needed an escort to school so he wouldn't wander off and forget about school altogether.

After graduation he studied briefly at Alfred University but left to enlist in the US Army. After his discharge he returned to his study of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. He graduated in January 1956. Along the way he spent summers and holidays working at the Borden Company in his hometown. There he met a young secretary named Shirley Clark. They married on December 26, 1953 and raised 4 children and remained together until Shirley's death in 2012.

Bill took his first job at Clark Brothers in Olean, NY, but in 1962 he moved the family to Detroit, Michigan to work for Michigan Consolidated Gas Co. He disliked working in the big city so in 1965 he transferred to St, Clair, MI as the superintendent of a gas distribution and storage facility. He and Shirley raised their young family there until 1978 when he joined the project team for the ANR Gas storage facilities being developed in Northern Michigan. In 1979 he moved for the last time to Traverse City, MI where he remained until his passing.

Bill remained an avid outdoorsman all his life. He loved fishing, boating, hunting, skiing, biking and most especially golf. He spent many years trying to "perfect his swing". He liked nothing more than tromping around the woods looking for morels or nothing at all. On family vacations to the Muskoka lakes region of Canada, the most fun was had when he loaded a cooler and fishing poles into the boat and the family just went off for a day of adventure. There were many backyard bonfires with the family where he passed his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He continued to stay in shape - walking and doing simple exercise until his last day.

He is survived by his 4 children, Benjamin, Timothy (Karen), Ellen (Ed) Scarpace, and Abby Brant as well as 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Military Honors will be held 2pm, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Yuba Cemetery, Acme Twp. A celebration of life will follow from 3pm to 5pm at Saylor Park, Yuba Rd and US 31North. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
02:00 PM
Yuba Cemetery
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Saylor Park
