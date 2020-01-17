|
|
Alex Tony Lessie
Fort Gratiot - 85, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Kenora, Ontario on July 23, 1934, son of the late Tony and Mary (Kuz) Lessie
He was the youngest child and only boy in the family.
Alex married Connie Johnson on December 14, 1963, at Colonial Missionary Alliance Church in Port Huron.
At age 14, Alex worked full time on the Canadian Pacific Railroad during the era of steam locomotives, later becoming a Deep Sea Diver in California. He worked throughout the USA and Canada on many subsurface projects doing underwater welding, construction and salvage/recovery. He eventually retired from the Carpenters Union Local #1067. For many years Alex enjoyed cooking and canning from his garden, carpentry, and hunting/fishing in Kenora.
He is survived by his loving wife Connie of 56 years; children, Wendy, Tony, Michelle, and Michael; five grandchildren, Rebecca, Andrea, Nathan, Anthony, and Madeline; two great-grandchildren, Haylee and Wally; sisters, Nettie Struk and Steffie (Harvey) Negrich; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Mary; sisters, Anne, Helen, Sophie, Olga, and his fraternal twin Dora.
The family honors the memory of Alex and invites you to share memories on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m. at Lakeport Wesleyan Church. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Drew Mills will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Martin Lutheran Church Soup Kitchen that Alex often donated his vegetables from his garden too.
