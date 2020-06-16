Alexander Stephen Kota
Marysville - Alexander Stephen Kota, 82, of Marysville, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born July 24, 1937 in Port Huron to Manuel and Margaret Kota. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra L. Baldwin, on December 14, 1957 in Muskegon.
Alex was a salesman with Wonderbread for over 25 years until his retirement. Alex enjoyed fishing, bowling and golfing. More than anything, he loved spending time with his beloved family. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the loves of his life, as he was theirs.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra; four children, Stephanie (William) Trout, Andrea (Peter) Biondo, Kathleen Kota, and Alexander "Chip" Kota; three grandchildren, Kaitlin (Jason) Gray, Zachary Trout (DeAmber Adams), and Karissa Kaufman; two great grandchildren, Averi Alex Gray and Jason Robert Gray; four step-grandchildren, Tracie (Scott) Turner, Sarah Horan, Nick (Heather) Biondo, and Kathleen (Matt) Wade and their families; sister, M. Suzanne Brisbois; special nephew, Randy (Carolyn) Parker; and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Maynard Kota; brother-in-law, Clayton Brisbois; and other special family members.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others. All are welcome to gather in the funeral home parking lot at 1:00 p.m. for the procession to Riverlawn Cemetery in Marysville where a graveside committal service will take place at 1:30 p.m. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. A recording of the service will be available on Alex's obituary page of the funeral home website on Friday morning.
Memorials may be made to the family for his grandchildren and great grandchildren with checks payable to Andrea Biondo. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Marysville - Alexander Stephen Kota, 82, of Marysville, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born July 24, 1937 in Port Huron to Manuel and Margaret Kota. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra L. Baldwin, on December 14, 1957 in Muskegon.
Alex was a salesman with Wonderbread for over 25 years until his retirement. Alex enjoyed fishing, bowling and golfing. More than anything, he loved spending time with his beloved family. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the loves of his life, as he was theirs.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra; four children, Stephanie (William) Trout, Andrea (Peter) Biondo, Kathleen Kota, and Alexander "Chip" Kota; three grandchildren, Kaitlin (Jason) Gray, Zachary Trout (DeAmber Adams), and Karissa Kaufman; two great grandchildren, Averi Alex Gray and Jason Robert Gray; four step-grandchildren, Tracie (Scott) Turner, Sarah Horan, Nick (Heather) Biondo, and Kathleen (Matt) Wade and their families; sister, M. Suzanne Brisbois; special nephew, Randy (Carolyn) Parker; and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Maynard Kota; brother-in-law, Clayton Brisbois; and other special family members.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others. All are welcome to gather in the funeral home parking lot at 1:00 p.m. for the procession to Riverlawn Cemetery in Marysville where a graveside committal service will take place at 1:30 p.m. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. A recording of the service will be available on Alex's obituary page of the funeral home website on Friday morning.
Memorials may be made to the family for his grandchildren and great grandchildren with checks payable to Andrea Biondo. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.