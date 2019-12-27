|
Alfred Charles Stuever
Lynn Twp. - 88, died in his home at Lynn Island Farms near Capac, Dec. 26, 2019, where he lived and farmed most of his life. He was born July 7, 1931, in Lynn Township.
"Red" graduated from Capac High School in 1949, where he was class president. A Spartan for life, he participated in the agricultural shortcourse at Michigan State College in East Lansing. All eight of his children were educated at Michigan State University.
During the Korean War, Alfred served in the U.S. Air Force. On Christmas leave in 1951, he wed Doris Brennan of Capac; they were married two days shy of 68 years when he passed. After an honorable discharge, the couple joined the family farm where they raised cows, crops and children.
Alfred is survived by Doris and their eight children: Duane Stuever of Capac; Kathy Stuever (Mark) Foerster of Capac and Durban, South Africa; Anita Stuever of Battle Creek; Dale Stuever of Capac; Carol (David) Schroeder of Brighton; Mark Stuever of Capac; Beth Stuever (Jeff Fleetwood) of Okemos; Sue Stuever Battel of Cass City and special family friend Autumn Black. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Marc) Kalina of Durban, South Africa; Luke (Lindsey) Stuever of Rockford; Noel Schroeder of Washington, DC; Glenn Schroeder of Washington, DC; Addy, Dori, Asher Charles and Elias Battel of Cass City; Eli, Jaye and Alison Fleetwood of Okemos; and four great-grandchildren: Cru and Bode Stuever and Cassius and Paxton Alfred Kalina.
He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, many of whom spent time on the farm throughout their lives where Alfred relished watching them grow and learn about agriculture.
He is survived by his brother Albert "Gus" (Anne) Stuever and predeceased by his parents Albert and Ruth (Skiffington) Stuever, sisters Margaret Jaklic, C. Patricia (Matthew) Schwartz, Rita Gottschalk (who died in infancy) and Frieda (Clifford) McInnis.
Al believed a life of service was a life well lived. He was a long-time member of the Capac Community Schools Board of Education, the St. Clair County 4-H and Youth Fair Board, Farm Service Agency and Soil Conservation District boards, Dairy Herd Improvement Association and Michigan Milk Producers Association. He was active in Lynn Township government. A long-time 4-H volunteer and strong FFA supporter, he enjoyed seeing young people thrive.
Al loved sharing stories with the many farmhands, caregivers, neighbors and friends who were important throughout his life. His family is especially grateful to those who helped care for Alfred and Doris recently.
The family will host a visitation at St. John's Lutheran Church in Capac, Sunday, Dec. 29, from 2 to 8 p.m. and at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30. The funeral will take place at St. John's Monday at 11 a.m., followed by a farm drive-through and committal service at the Lynn Township Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019