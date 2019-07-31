Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
2761 Yeager Str.
Port Huron, MI
Alfred L. Davis Sr.


1936 - 2019
Alfred L. Davis Sr. Obituary
Alfred L. Davis, Sr.

Port Huron - Alfred L. Davis, Sr. age 83, of Port Huron, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at home, after a long illness.

He was born on March 1, 1936, in Port Huron, Michigan.

Alfred was a high school graduate of Port Huron High School and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He did all he could to serve his God Jehovah.

Alfred is survived by his children, daughter, Sherry Oliver of Las Vegas, NV, son, Kieth Davis, Fresno, CA., daughter, Lorna Davis, of Baton Rouge, LA., and son Alfred Davis, Jr., of Port Huron, Michigan.

The family of Alfred invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 2761 Yeager Str., Port Huron. Elder Lee Burton will officiate.

For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019
