|
|
Alfrieda M. Torello
Clyde Township - Alfrieda M. Torello, 88, of Clyde Township, died Friday, December 13, 2019.
She was born March 16, 1931 in Port Huron to the late Charles and Margaret Stroh. She married Gilbert J. Torello on May 13, 1950 in Smiths Creek. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2019 after 69 years of marriage.
Alfrieda worked for many years as a baker with the Port Huron Area School District. She had also worked for Chrysler in Marysville and at S.S. Kresge. She was a member of the MSU Extension Family Consumer Science Group and the VFW Ladies Auxillary.
She is survived by two children, Gilda (Carl) Schott and George (Terri) Torello; eight grandchildren, Ryan Schott, Jeffrey Schott and fiancée Jessica Pincomb, Carla Schott, Wendy (Kyle) LeRoy, Leslie (Kevin) Bilyeu, Brandie (Travis) Branch, and Codie and Adam Setter; thirteen great grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, and Evan Schott, Millie and Joey Antrosiglio, Addie and Audrey Bilyeu, Kaitlyn Duckwitz, Austin, Ashley, and Alyssa Webb, and Owen and Carter Branch; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, George Stroh.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Major Wesley Dalberg of the Salvation Army will officiate.
Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019