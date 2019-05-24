Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Novitiate
Round Top, NY
Port Huron - Alice Deussen, 99, of Port Huron, died Sunday, May 19, 2019.

She was born July 28, 1919 in Chicago, IL. She married John Deussen on July 20, 1946 after his return from the war. They made their home in Roseville where all their children were born. Alice spent her life as a wife, homemaker and mother. In her eighties, she took care of her husband who could no longer walk, as well as her son. He had moved home to take care of his elderly parents and was diagnosed with cancer and died in the home two months after his father. Alice lived alone until 2013 when she entered Yale Medilodge. Daily she made "her rounds" of the halls in her wheelchair greeting the staff and other patients. A big party was planned for her 100th birthday, but God chose otherwise.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, John Deussen, and her son, David Deussen, both in 2005.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Lorrie) Richard and Sr. Mary Michael, FM (Rosemary); grandchildren, John (Sara), Jennifer (Rob Leach), James (Melody) and Eric (Shalynn), Korie; and eight great grandchildren with one on the way.

Services and burial will take place at St. Joseph's Novitiate, Round Top, New York.

Local arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 24, 2019
