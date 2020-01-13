Services
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Alice June Lee

Alice June Lee Obituary
Alice June Lee

Port Huron - 85, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

She was born on August 17, 1934, daughter of the late Raymond and Wilda (Jones) Arnold.

She is survived by her children, Thomas R. (Sharma) Lee, Bobbie J. Langevin, Edward C. (Lee Ann) Lee, Debbie M. Bergman, Kevin M. Lee, and Sue J. Bergman; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah Mae (Clarence) Revitzer; and several nieces and nephews.

The family honors the memory of Alice and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Pastor Randy Bennett of Blue Water Free Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will take place at Ruby Cemetery in Clyde Township.

Memorials are suggested to Harbor Impact Ministries.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
