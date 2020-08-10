Alice M. Whitwam
Deckerville - Alice M. Whitwam, age 92, of Deckerville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Autumnwood of Deckerville.
She was born May 16, 1928 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lillie (Campbell) McFarlane.
She graduated from Deckerville High School in 1946.
She married Wendell Whitwam on August 3, 1951 in McGregor. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2009.
She helped on the farm along side Wendell until his passing. She was an Election Inspector for many years for Bridgehampton Township. She also worked for the Sanilac County News in Sandusky for several years. She was a lifetime member of the McGregor Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After it closed, she attended the Sandusky Community of Christ Church (formerly the RLDS church).
The last four years she has been a resident at Autumnwood of Deckerville. She enjoyed playing bingo, making puzzles, reading and all the other activities that they provide. We want to thank the staff at Autumnwood for the wonderful care of our mother during this time.
She is survived by three sons, Allen, Herb and Dan, all of Deckerville; one daughter, Vicki (James) Roth of Bad Axe; five grandsons, Brad (Richelle) Roth of Bad Axe, Nick (Kim) Roth of Owendale, Adam (Jaime) Roth of Kingston, Jeremy (Malorey) Roth of Bad Axe, and Zack (Maddy) Roth of Saginaw; and eleven great-grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Maria, Ashlyn, Clare, Faith, Beth, A.J., Caleb, Rita and Caleigh Roth. She was preceded in death by her brother Ralph McFarlane, sister Dorothy Purdy and sister-in-law Irma Abbott.
Funeral services to honor the life of Alice M. Whitwam will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 in the Downing Cemetery. Elder Don Ruddy will officiate.
Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 PM., Tuesday in the Apsey Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM., until the time of service Wednesday in the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sandusky Community Church.
Condolences may be sent on-line to apseyfuneralhome.net
Covid-19 guidelines are in effect.