|
|
Alice Shovan
Marysville - Alice Irene Shovan, age 94, resident of Marysville, Michigan, went to be with the Lord April 18, 2020 at Clinton Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care. She died of complications of the Coronavirus and Parkinson's Disease. She was born in St. Clair, the daughter of Harry and Gaytha (Bricker) Mackley. She is the widow of Verne Shovan, married in June 1947. He died July 1, 2000. Surviving is their son, W. Richard Shovan and wife, Barbara, grandchildren Kathleen Shovan and Kristopher (Heather) Shovan, Great Granddaughters Alessia and Aria Shovan.
She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of St. Clair, now known as Grace Bible Church of St. Clair.
She was a school secretary for 27 years and retired from St. Clair County Community College in 1982.
She was a member of the Michigan Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In retirement she was an artist. She was active in the Blue Water Art Assoc., St. Clair Art Assoc. and Anchor Bay Artist.
Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Private services will be held for the family only due to conditions. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020