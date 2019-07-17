|
|
Alice Thompson
Marine City - Alice M. Thompson, 82, of Marine City entered eternal life on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1936 in Marine City, her parents were William and Mildred Wells Snay. She graduated from Marine City High School, Class of 1954. She married Floyd "Tom" Thompson on December 28, 1956 in Marine City and they enjoyed 27 years of marriage until his passing on November 27, 1984. Alice held a career as a secretary for 10 years working for the Selfridge Air Force Base. She also worked as a bus driver for 8 years for the East China School District. She was a member of Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church and an active former volunteer for the Marine City Old Newsboys. Alice enjoyed watching Marine City Mariner Football and the Detroit Tigers. Alice is survived by her daughter, Karen (Steve) Johnson of Marine City; three grandchildren, Katie Johnson, Kellie Johnson and Daniel Johnson, all of Marine City; three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Hunter and Jordan of Marine City; and a sister, Margaret "Linda" (Wayman) DuVall of Marine City. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Billy Ray Thompson on September 25, 2013 and three brothers, Keith Snay, Jack Snay and Eugene Snay. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18th from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11:00am with a visitation at 10:00am in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Old Newsboys and Holy Cross Church. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 17, 2019