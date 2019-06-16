Allan R Stahl



Marysville - Allan R. Stahl, 74, of Marysville, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



He was born August 8, 1944 in Detroit to the late Allan and Marie Stahl. He married Joyce Douville on June 13, 1975 in St. Clair Shores. She died September 5, 2016.



Mr. Stahl was employed with Bridgestone/Firestone Tire Company as a management educator until his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Marysville Council 9526. He enjoyed bike riding, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his sons, Allan and Matthew (Julie) Stahl; seven grandchildren, Branden, Rebecca, Aaron, Grace and Sophie Stahl, Liam and Lucas Clare; two sisters, Jeanne Griffith and Joanne Bokatzian; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristy Stahl.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June, 20, 2019 in the Riverlawn Cemetery Chapel. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June, 20, 2019 in the Riverlawn Cemetery Chapel. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home.