|
|
Allen Donald Yeitter
Port Huron Township - Mr. Allen Donald Yeitter, age 53, of Port Huron Township, passed away on September 22, 2019, after a motorcycle accident.
He was born on October 25, 1965, in Port Huron.
Allen graduated from Port Huron High School in 1983 and was employed with Preferred Glass. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles - Eagle Riders and a longtime coach and softball player. Allen enjoyed riding his motorcycle and time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy of Port Huron Township, "son", Timothy (Melissa) Radatz of Port Huron Township, brother, Tim Baird of Fort Gratiot, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas (Pam) Baird of Flint, brother, Terry Baird of Port Huron, sister, Jodi Yeitter of Port Huron, Goddaughter and niece, Alyssa, nieces, Rachel, Mandy, Samantha, Tara, Crystal, Nicole and Jessica, nephews, Shane, Terry II, Tommy, Joe, Charles, and Sam and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Donald A. Yeitter and nephew, Jason Epperson.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, at a later date.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, 1:00pm until the time of service at 3:00pm in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be made to .
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019