Allene M. Christy



Fort Gratiot Township - Allene Marion Christy, 84, of Fort Gratiot Township, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.



She was born October 11, 1934, the only child of the late William and Marion (Pearce) Highstreet in Mt. Clemens. She grew up in Algonac, Michigan and graduated from Algonac High School, where she was chosen Homecoming Queen and was crowned Pickerel Tournament Queen in 1951. She was a member of Algonac Baptist Church and married Lawrence F. Christy there on March 3, 1956. They moved to Port Huron where they raised sons Mark and Stephen.



Allene worked many places including Sears and Marmac and then retired from the business office at Port Huron Hospital after 19 years of service. She was a devoted member of Westhaven Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. Her beautiful alto voice added to the choir and she sang in a trio there for many years. Allene and Larry were instrumental in forming the church's XYZ group. She attended Camp Barakel dozens of times and had a real love of its mission. Allene lovingly volunteered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in her retirement years.



Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, spending time with her dear sister in Christ, Helen Niles, music and reading, especially her bible. Allene had a caring nature, gentle spirit and a true love of Jesus Christ.



She is survived by sons, Mark (Judi) Christy and Stephen (Julianne) Christy; grandchildren, Shay (Rick) Jakacki, Marklyn (Nick) Behling, Brent (Stephanie) Christy and Nicole (Christopher) Rusch; and great grandchildren, Nora, Donald & Max, Samson & Luca, and Logan & Emma. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and dear friends, including Helen Niles and Audrey McCormick, and sister-in-law, Nancy Christy. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003, her parents, and granddaughter, Teresa Allene Christy.



Visitation will be 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Westhaven Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Randy Pouliot will officiate.



Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Pallbearers will be Nick Behling, Christopher Rusch, Brent Christy and Rick Jakacki. Honorary pallbearers will be Nora McNiff, Donald McNiff, Samson Christy, Max Jakacki and Luca Christy.



Memorial contributions may be made to Westhaven Baptist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary