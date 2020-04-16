|
Alma M. Shagena
Fort Gratiot - Alma M. Shagena, 104, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 15, 2020.
She was born July 28, 1915 in Ridgetown, Canada to the late George and Louise Barrett. She married Orval F. Shagena on July 11, 1936 in Flint. He died in 1996.
Alma was a member of Northgate Bible Church and of the Golden Agers. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting afghans and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Orval Shagena; daughter-in-law, Sue Shagena; grandchildren, Marvin (Michelle) Shagena, Michael Shagena, Sean Shagena, Jeffery (Pam) Shagena, Rodney (Jennifer) Shagena, Randy (Alycia) Shagena and Brenda (Randall) Stapleton; 17 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren; two half-sisters, Betty Gratton and Sharon Forsyth; half-brother, Carl Barrett; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Betty Moulton and Beverly Koppel. Alma was preceded in death by her son, Marvin; daughter-in-law, Pat Shagena; grandson, Brian Shagena; brother, Ross Barrett; sisters, Leona Hill and Grace Johnson; and step-brother, Merland Edwards.
Private services for the family will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The Reverend Nathaniel Tucker will officiate. A service for the public will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Northgate Bible Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Marwood Nursing and Rehab for treating Alma like family for the past three years.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020