Alma V. Stoinoff
Alma V. Stoinoff

Marysville - Alma V. Stoinoff, age 78, of Marysville, passed away on July 15, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born on July 27, 1941, in Dublin, Ireland, to the late Thomas and Doris D'Arcy.

Alma married John Stoinoff on February 17, 1962, in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2006. Alma loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Krissy) Stoinoff, Lisa Stoinoff (Kevin) and Stephanie Brewer; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe), Corey, Jarron (Jestine), Alex, Jacob (Tori), Zachery (Michelle) and Noah; great-grandchildren, Colin, Grady, Scarlet and Jackson; siblings, Neville D'Arcy, Heather (Gary) Barnes, Lorraine Lixey and brother-in-law, Ray Gravelle.

Alma was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonja Stoinoff, sister, Michelle Gravelle and brother-in-law, Larry Lixey.

Due to the rising spread of Covid-19, there will be a private inurnment at Riverlawn Cemetery. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Wounded Warriors Project.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
