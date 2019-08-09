Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonse Rachwal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonse Stanley Rachwal


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alphonse Stanley Rachwal Obituary
Alphonse Stanley Rachwal

St. Clair - Alphonse Stanley Rachwal, age 99, of St. Clair, passed away August 7, 2019. He was born January 27, 1920 in Detroit to the late Frank and Mary Rachwal. He married Irene Rybinski on May 17, 1952 who preceded him in death on June 4, 1998.

Al served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked 26 years with Chrysler Corp. Al was a member of Holy Family Parish, Memphis, Knights of Columbus, and the American legion, Smiths Creek.

He is survived by his sons; Frank Rachwal, Dennis Rachwal; grandson David (Kaylen) Rachwal, along with several nieces and nephews.

Al is preceded in death by his siblings; Frances, Charlie, John, Joe, Helen, Cecil, Vera, Rose and Stanley.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday August 12th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visitation will be Sunday August 11th from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. and 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp., and 10:30-11:00 at church prior to Mass on Monday. Memorials are suggested to Holy Family Parish or St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alphonse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now