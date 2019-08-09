|
|
Alphonse Stanley Rachwal
St. Clair - Alphonse Stanley Rachwal, age 99, of St. Clair, passed away August 7, 2019. He was born January 27, 1920 in Detroit to the late Frank and Mary Rachwal. He married Irene Rybinski on May 17, 1952 who preceded him in death on June 4, 1998.
Al served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked 26 years with Chrysler Corp. Al was a member of Holy Family Parish, Memphis, Knights of Columbus, and the American legion, Smiths Creek.
He is survived by his sons; Frank Rachwal, Dennis Rachwal; grandson David (Kaylen) Rachwal, along with several nieces and nephews.
Al is preceded in death by his siblings; Frances, Charlie, John, Joe, Helen, Cecil, Vera, Rose and Stanley.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday August 12th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visitation will be Sunday August 11th from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. and 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp., and 10:30-11:00 at church prior to Mass on Monday. Memorials are suggested to Holy Family Parish or St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 9, 2019