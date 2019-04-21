Alvina "Jean" Kelch



Port Huron Township - Alvina "Jean" Kelch, 76, of Port Huron Township, died peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.



She was born March 20, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Steve and Thelma Garska and married the love of her life, Ernst Kelch, on January 18, 1963.



Mrs. Kelch owned and operated Jeannie's Family Dining for many years before her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed cooking, hunting, and playing slot machines, but most of all she enjoyed spending time and making many memories with her grandchildren, who all held a special place in her heart.



Jean is survived by two daughters, Kimberly "Sis" Spencer (Rick Ostrander) and Kelly Kelch (Dennis Beals Jr.); 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; six sisters, Marvel VanNorman, MaryLou McKenzie, June Ruble, Barbara Dortman, Wanda Pretzer, and Eva (John) Harding; many nieces and nephews; and honorary daughter and son, Sarah Parmann-Jenks and Michael Bambusch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie; her son, Ernie II; two grandchildren, Joshua and Amber; a sister, Katie Brandt; and an infant brother, Clifford Garska.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Jean's home on Saturday, June 22.



Memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences visit pollockrandall.com.